PFSweb (PFSW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.25%.

PFSW stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.66. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFSW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

