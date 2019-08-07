Phantasma (SOUL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $108,295.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Bilaxy. Phantasma has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $108,295.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00030066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002931 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00136006 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004643 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003703 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00047706 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000522 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000447 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bitbns, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

