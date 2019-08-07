Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PAHC. Barclays started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gabelli upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.64. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 73.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 26.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.