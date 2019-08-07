Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Lowered by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 43.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,589,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 54.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,479,000 after buying an additional 1,181,277 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 9,254.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 799,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,920,000 after buying an additional 790,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,072,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,471,000 after buying an additional 674,509 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,419,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after buying an additional 621,862 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

