Pillar Trading 2% Lower This Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Pillar has a market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $5,941.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00247090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.76 or 0.01225726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00019994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00094015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.