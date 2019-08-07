Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PCK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $10.24.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

