Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCQ)

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Shares of PCQ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. 6,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,721. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Get Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.