PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. 15,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,545. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.