PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on September 3rd

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PKO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,792. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.23. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $28.04.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

