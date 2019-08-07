Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PML)

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Shares of PML stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. 49,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,789. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

