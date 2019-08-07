Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PNW opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $77.19 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

