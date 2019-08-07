PitisCoin Trading 22% Higher This Week (PTS)

PitisCoin (CURRENCY:PTS) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One PitisCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange. PitisCoin has a total market cap of $63,625.00 and $21.00 worth of PitisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PitisCoin has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008805 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PitisCoin Profile

PitisCoin (CRYPTO:PTS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2013. PitisCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,196,117 tokens. PitisCoin’s official website is pitiscoin.asia. PitisCoin’s official Twitter account is @pitiscoin.

PitisCoin Token Trading

PitisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PitisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PitisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PitisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

