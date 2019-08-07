Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 99.26%. The company had revenue of $860.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Pitney Bowes updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.90-1.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.90 to $1.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 46.8% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5,667.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth $172,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $13,178,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

