PIVX (PIVX) Price Down 20.1% This Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. PIVX has a total market cap of $21.65 million and approximately $473,853.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003214 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007044 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004297 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Crex24, Coinroom, YoBit, Bisq, Graviex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Livecoin, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

