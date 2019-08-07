Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Plateau Energy Metals Inc (CVE:PLU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 190901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Plateau Energy Metals in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Plateau Energy Metals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a market cap of $23.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21.

Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plateau Energy Metals Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Plateau Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:PLU)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in 149 mining concessions covering approximately 91,000 hectares on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Plateau Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plateau Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.