Platinum (PLAT) Trading Up 39.3% Today

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Platinum has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Platinum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Platinum token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00245524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.01231345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00019998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00094734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Platinum

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. The official website for Platinum is bitguild.io. The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. Platinum’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board.

Platinum Token Trading

Platinum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Platinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Platinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

