Plato Income Maximiser Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PL8)

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

PL8 opened at A$1.20 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.16. The firm has a market cap of $354.78 million and a P/E ratio of 13.43. Plato Income Maximiser has a 1 year low of A$0.95 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of A$1.22 ($0.87).

About Plato Income Maximiser

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

