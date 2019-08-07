Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock traded down C$1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650. The company has a market cap of $588.74 million and a P/E ratio of 31.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.16. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$18.14 and a 52 week high of C$27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.73.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$97.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$117,500.00.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

