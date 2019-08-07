PolySwarm Market Capitalization Achieves $2.53 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, HitBTC and DDEX. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $18,051.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00248121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.01227594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020028 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00094355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000397 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.