Populous (PPT) Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00005949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, LATOKEN and OKEx. Populous has a total market capitalization of $37.90 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00243939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.01231704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020053 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00094589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00018538 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, DragonEX, OKEx, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC, Bithumb and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.