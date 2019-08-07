Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 43,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $383,063,000 after acquiring an additional 418,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $442,149,000 after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 31,248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.25. 94,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,311. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $150.68 and a 52-week high of $259.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

