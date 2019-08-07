Portland Global Advisors LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 160,100.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 78,449 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 412,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,057. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $53.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.17.

