Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,792 AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 276.9% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 203.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 59.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,167. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.96.

In other AFLAC news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $254,082.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $274,890.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,468.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,480 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,990 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

