Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.6% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,875,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,845,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,713 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,303 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18,679.2% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 491,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 488,461 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15,974.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 435,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 432,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,864,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,404,230,000 after purchasing an additional 430,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.83.

NYSE:NSC traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.12. 1,172,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.16. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

