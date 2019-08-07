Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of POWI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.98. 116,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,412. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $102.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,752.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $872,536.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,832 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 1,426.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 19.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 222.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

