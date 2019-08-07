Power Ledger Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $624,179.00 (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $27.67 million and $624,179.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, DigiFinex, BX Thailand and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00245056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.01237850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00094550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,798,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Kucoin, BX Thailand, Huobi, Binance, Bancor Network, DigiFinex, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Upbit, TDAX, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bithumb and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.