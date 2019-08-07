Premier Health Group (CNSX:PHGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Premier Health Group Inc (CNSX:PHGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 10500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.31.

Premier Health Group Company Profile (CNSX:PHGI)

Premier Health Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a multidisciplinary rehabilitation facility in Santiago, the Dominican Republic. The company offers physiotherapy, massage therapy, and return to work treatment and conditioning services to patients recovering from accidents, surgery, sport injuries, strokes, and other neurological conditions; and pediatric services to infants and children with short term delayed language development conditions.

