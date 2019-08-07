Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 4,055 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,646 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 557 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $3,783,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,539,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,311,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $141.68. The stock has a market cap of $1,049.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

