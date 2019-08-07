ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $239.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ProAssurance stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.96. 224,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

In related news, Director John J. Mcmahon, Jr. sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $33,765.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,226,000 after purchasing an additional 402,408 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ProAssurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,690,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,694 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ProAssurance by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,411,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,964,000 after acquiring an additional 70,057 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 14.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,097,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $33,494,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

