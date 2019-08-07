Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,541 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 23.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,697.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,907.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “under perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,787,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,253,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

