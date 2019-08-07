Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 105.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 61.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.10. The company had a trading volume of 42,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,311. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.18. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

