ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Trading Down 7.7%

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.50 and last traded at $63.43, 10,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 315,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $61,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $381,000.

