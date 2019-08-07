Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €18.50 by Barclays

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €18.50 ($21.51) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.90 ($13.84) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.21 ($22.34).

PSM stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €11.65 ($13.55). 1,343,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.05. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €11.24 ($13.06) and a 12-month high of €23.56 ($27.40).

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

