Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 13,978.88%.

NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 208,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83. Prothena has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $364.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 27.85, a quick ratio of 27.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Prothena by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Prothena by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 142.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Prothena by 22.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Prothena in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

