PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $71.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PTC traded as low as $64.17 and last traded at $64.86, with a volume of 1197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.53.

PTC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Griffin Securities lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $337,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,783.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,636. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in PTC by 17,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.42 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.