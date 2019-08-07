Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Trading Down 1.3%

Purplebricks Group PLC (LON:PURP)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 116.51 ($1.52), 430,519 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 717,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.54).

Several research firms have weighed in on PURP. UBS Group raised Purplebricks Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Purplebricks Group from GBX 167 ($2.18) to GBX 186 ($2.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Purplebricks Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 230.20 ($3.01).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.61. The company has a market cap of $356.94 million and a PE ratio of -6.42.

In related news, insider Andreas Wiele bought 43,662,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £43,662,416 ($57,052,679.99).

Purplebricks Group Company Profile (LON:PURP)

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

