Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 3,333 VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. owned about 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $651,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000.

Shares of SMOG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.61. 5,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $67.89.

