Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in 3M by 202.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of 3M by 220.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

In other news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.72. 166,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

