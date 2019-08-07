Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,595,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,001,000 after buying an additional 8,893,992 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,473,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,114,000 after acquiring an additional 374,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,475,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,825,000 after acquiring an additional 479,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after acquiring an additional 41,879 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 134,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,838. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,021,995.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $9,961,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

