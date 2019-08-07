Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 25,614 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,614 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 359,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $5,414,680.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,745,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,733,793.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.45. 46,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,191. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.04. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.