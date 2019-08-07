Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 451 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 432.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

NYSE PM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.49. 163,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.