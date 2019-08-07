Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 69 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,919,000 after acquiring an additional 125,866 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,763,000 after acquiring an additional 76,345 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,267,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.93.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,169.45. The stock had a trading volume of 544,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,143.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.