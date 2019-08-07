Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 717 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 234,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.2% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 129,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $1,292,116.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,263.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $40,802.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,791. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

