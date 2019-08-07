Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Takes $554,000 Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.74% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,597,000.

NYSEARCA EFAX remained flat at $$64.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.58. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $71.17.

