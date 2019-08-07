Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Issued By KeyCorp

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer purchased 15,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marcia E. Backus purchased 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,016.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 95,660 shares of company stock worth $4,647,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,690,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after acquiring an additional 331,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $560,842,000 after acquiring an additional 316,507 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

