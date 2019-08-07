Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Electronic Arts Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $120.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

Shares of EA opened at $90.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $133.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $187,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $61,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,468 shares of company stock valued at $10,257,360 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,529,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,091.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,263,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $128,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,504 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,017 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

