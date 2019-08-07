Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Parker-Hannifin Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

PH stock opened at $167.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.77. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $140.82 and a one year high of $193.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 162.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $52,671.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.