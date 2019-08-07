Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Cactus Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cactus in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Herbert now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.27 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

WHD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:WHD opened at $27.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.75. Cactus has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

