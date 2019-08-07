Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Energy Services Corp Issued By Imperial Capital (NYSE:PES)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Pioneer Energy Services in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $152.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.43 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PES. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.42.

PES opened at $0.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.23. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 92.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 238,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

