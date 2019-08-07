Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Dorman Products Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.48). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $254.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Dorman Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of DORM opened at $70.82 on Monday. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 22.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 160.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

